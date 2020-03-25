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After this SOCIAL LOCK-DOWN SH*T ends this Easter Sunday, Urban Treasure Hunting will become HUGE!
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30 views • March 25, 2020
~ Please visit my website. My videos about the broken supply chain are easy to access from there. http://www.professorcurtis.com
Locked-down in Oakland, CA ~ I recorded this video on 03/24/20 (Day 8) Our release date set for April 7, 2020 ~ President Trump say Easter Sunday.
What is Urban Treasure Hunting? It's all about, getting out of the house, getting in the mix, finding the best items for trade or resell, then buying those items and reselling them for a profit. Buying medical necessities to flip for a profit has nothing to do with treasure hunting. I'm speaking about buying storage lockers, scouting out flea markets, estate sales, thrift stores, and garage sales for actual treasures, often over-looked items, recognizing them for what they are, and then flipping those items for a profit.
Now that we are living in President Trump's New America, new rules will and new values will be applied to our vintage items. We cannot go on with life as it was, without the supply chain from China, everything will change. The question is, are you prepared for change or will you be stuck in the past praying for yesterday? When we are released from this lock-down, my first stop will be the Colosseum Flea Market in Oakland, CA. The best spot for a quick deal in the whole Bay Area. When I get there, I'm searching for mistakes. Under-priced items that I can quickly list and flip online. The end of a quarantine period is the time when cash money really talks. I can't say any more other than stay well or get well soon. Our whole society has come to a fork in the road. But before we can step into the future, we must revisit the past and the elegance of vintage items. ~ Prof.
P.S. Thanks Greg C., for the great photos!
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
Locked-down in Oakland, CA ~ I recorded this video on 03/24/20 (Day 8) Our release date set for April 7, 2020 ~ President Trump say Easter Sunday.
What is Urban Treasure Hunting? It's all about, getting out of the house, getting in the mix, finding the best items for trade or resell, then buying those items and reselling them for a profit. Buying medical necessities to flip for a profit has nothing to do with treasure hunting. I'm speaking about buying storage lockers, scouting out flea markets, estate sales, thrift stores, and garage sales for actual treasures, often over-looked items, recognizing them for what they are, and then flipping those items for a profit.
Now that we are living in President Trump's New America, new rules will and new values will be applied to our vintage items. We cannot go on with life as it was, without the supply chain from China, everything will change. The question is, are you prepared for change or will you be stuck in the past praying for yesterday? When we are released from this lock-down, my first stop will be the Colosseum Flea Market in Oakland, CA. The best spot for a quick deal in the whole Bay Area. When I get there, I'm searching for mistakes. Under-priced items that I can quickly list and flip online. The end of a quarantine period is the time when cash money really talks. I can't say any more other than stay well or get well soon. Our whole society has come to a fork in the road. But before we can step into the future, we must revisit the past and the elegance of vintage items. ~ Prof.
P.S. Thanks Greg C., for the great photos!
***** This is the global financial reset! *****
Heads-up! The supply chain is broken. NOTHING is coming in from China. Most of what we import did come from China. Get to the hardware stores! We are in a bad situation!
"Tankers, Tankers. Everywhere!" - Virus Causes Historic' Traffic Jam' Across Asian Supply Lines | Zero Hedge
https://twitter.com/ProfessorCurtis/s...
Samples of Home-Made-Mask on Tomonews, on YouTube;
https://youtu.be/BfFkcMz_NYY
Steve Lookner (Agenda-Free TV) is truly covering the Virus story like a champ! https://youtu.be/l111iD2AEuE
http://BNOnews.com has all of the charts and updates on this story
http://zerohedge.com is all over this story and they release the latest updates.
Join me on Twitter; Professor Curtis and the Crypto-Knights #professorcurtis
(My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com
Make your business happen with Vistaprint. Create; Business Cards, Mugs, T-Shirts and more! Many new items have been added to help us promote our businesses.
http://reward.vistaprint.com/go.axd?r...
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