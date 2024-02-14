Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘Put him out there’: Megyn Kelly calls for Joe Biden to take cognitive test
channel image
NewsClips
3783 Subscribers
37 views
Published 21 hours ago

The Megyn Kelly Show host Megyn Kelly says US President Joe Biden should be required to sit a cognitive test to prove he is “all there”. Ms Kelly told Sky News host Paul Murray that if Joe Biden is “so great”, then people should be able to see. “If we’re not supposed to believe our eyes and our ears … put him out there. “They won’t and there’s a reason.” The White House has confirmed President Biden's upcoming physical examination will not include a cognitive test despite concerns about his mental acuity.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket