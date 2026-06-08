‼️ Ordinary Ukrainians are being sacrificed by the Western elite, the Epstein Class, in their war against the Russian Federation. The West is fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian. After visiting Starobelsk and seeing the horror first hand, it is once again crystal clear that the Ukrainian regime is a terrorist regime run by fascists that deliberately targets innocent civilians.



All Ukrainian politicians, industrialists, soldiers, and conscripts should know, there is NO statute of limitations on war crimes. You all will answer for your crimes in a future tribunal.



Ukrainians, rise up against the war criminal and dictator Zelensky! Turn your weapons against the REAL enemies!



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Adding:

Nearly 30,000 students have been expelled from Ukrainian universities, according to the State Service for Education Quality.



The department stated that inspections revealed violations in admission procedures, attendance issues, and problems with the organization of education.



It was previously reported that during the war the number of male students over 25 years old increased by almost eight times - from approximately 30,000 to 230,000.



Verkhovna Rada promised to strengthen measures to combat students enrolling in universities to evade conscription. After the summer exams are over inspections are expected to continue.