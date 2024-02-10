Replacing Joe?

Stuck With Joe
* Dems are asking questions (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).
* They’re vetting their options: QueMala vs. Gov. Brylcreem vs. Big Mike.
* Dems are forced to lose with [Bidan].
Movie Plot Twist
* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.
* Some of the demons are waking up; others are still wailing or running interference.
* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One
◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (9 February 2024)
