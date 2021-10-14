The Focus NOW is on more dead PILOTS and attendants - U.S. Hospitals becoming big time MURDER Zones

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- More pilots and attendants going down after covid shots
- It's unlikely you'll want to enter any American Hospital or any hospital for that matter when you hear this story .... Willful Homicide by Hospital Doctors
- Why is everyone fixed on getting this vaccine?
SOURCE: Stew Peters show
Mirrored - wil paranormal