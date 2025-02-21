Israel Is Still At War On Three Fronts

Israel continues to launch strikes against Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, despite the fall of the regime on the first front and the ceasefire agreements on the two others.

On February 9, a series of Israeli strikes targeted the Khalkhalah Air Base in the southern Syrian governorate of al-Suwayda without causing any casualties.

On the same day, another wave of Israeli strikes hit Houmine, Aazze and Kafroue the southern Lebanese governorate of Nabatiyeh. An additional strike targeted the Quld al-Sab’a crossing in the eastern Beqaa Valley. No casualties were reported.

The IDF said that the strikes hit several targets, including a tunnel between Lebanon and Syria used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons.

Additionally, the military said that it targeted several Hezbollah sites which included weapons and rocket launchers that “posed an immediate threat,” to Israel.

On February 16, a pair of Israeli drone strikes hit Gaza. According to the IDF, one of the strikes targeted a group of fighters who were approaching its forces in one area and the other was carried out as a warning when a car drove near soldiers in another. The first drone strike killed three Hamas police officers east of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Also on February 16, the IDF announced strikes against several targets of Hezbollah, including rocket launchers and other weapons, in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon. No casualties were reported.

Another Israeli strike hit a car in the coastal city of Sidon in southern Lebanon on February 17. The target was the chief of Hamas’s operations in Lebanon, Mohammed Shaheen, according to the IDF and the Shin Bet security agency.

Later on February 18, the IDF announced that it had carried out airstrikes against several weapon sites belonging to the former Syrian regime close to the town of Sasa to the south of the capital, Damascus. The strikes had targeted Syrian tanks used to store weapons, according to military sources. The strikes were apparently carried out to prevent government forces from taking over the tanks.

And on February 19, the IDF carried out a strike near the southern Lebanese town of Ayta al-Shab, killing a fighter of Hezbollah who was allegedly “handling weapons.”

All in all, the recent strikes shows that Israel is determined to take advantage of the fall of the Assad regime to expand its operations on the front with Syria. In addition, Israel appears to be planning to resume fighting against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. It’s worth noting that the IDF continues to occupy territories on all three fronts.

