Irish Riots - Algerian Muslim stabs 5 people including 3 children

:17 RT - Unrest In Ireland
1:37 Sky News - Irish Riot as police cars and buses set on fire
1:32 Breitbart - Irish Uprising! — Irish People Riot & Burn After Children Stabbed
:37 RT - Ireland’s oldest department store looted amid riots
:39 As Ireland Riot at Irish Kids stabbing by Algerian Man - Blacks out Robbing all the Shops
:46 Vehicles burnt, stores looted Mass riots wreak havoc in Dublin
1:17 Irish journalist who smears opponents of mass-immigration as far right gets sent on his bike
7 clips, 6:59 total
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.