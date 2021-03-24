© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOJ Engages in Open Political Persecution, In an Attempt to Silence Patriots
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • March 24, 2021
A NYPD Officer offerring his services off-duty to support Roger Stone during his redeemed stout in the courts is now under fire and looking to be fired based entirely on his political beliefs outside of his occupation.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605b70bff74bf95d2d9bfdf1
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605b70bff74bf95d2d9bfdf1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.