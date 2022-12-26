“If There's Anything I Can Do, let me know”: words are cheap. MVI_8988

How many times have we said to people who we learn are under duress for any
number of reasons, “If there's anything I can do, let me know”? My wife and I
have been guilty of this many times throughout our lives, while hoping not to
be called upon. Our friends Rocci and Steve have been delivering me food, over
25 containers of it, in the past 2 weeks, without being asked. It is love in
action, and it’s a sacrifice to them, given their very full lives. They are
helping me cope with my wife’s serious illness, now 8-plus weeks in hospital.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.