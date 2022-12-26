“If There's Anything I Can Do, let me know”: words are cheap. MVI_8988

Create New Account
"If There's Anything I Can Do, let me know": words are cheap.
How many times have we said to people who we learn are under duress for any number of reasons, “If there's anything I can do, let me know”? My wife and I have been guilty of this many times throughout our lives, while hoping not to be called upon. Our friends Rocci and Steve have been delivering me food, over 25 containers of it, in the past 2 weeks, without being asked. It is love in action, and it’s a sacrifice to them, given their very full lives. They are helping me cope with my wife’s serious illness, now 8-plus weeks in hospital.

