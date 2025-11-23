BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
wolfburg
wolfburg
25 views • 1 day ago
Opening with a pulsing electro-pop groove, robotic vocal layers intertwine over syncopated synth arpeggios, Verses feature processed voices trading melodic lines, building to a chorus highlighted by vocoder harmonies, glitchy percussion, and dynamic modular synth flourishes, The bridge introduces swirling electronic effects and polyrhythmic drum patterns, mimicking mechanical motion, The outro fades with intertwining synthetic melodies and ethereal pads

… Sample and Hold Hair, blonde Eyes, blue Weight, 1-1-0 Disposition, even Mood code, rotary adjustable … I need a unit to sample and hold But not the angry one A new design, new design I need a unit to sample and hold But not the lonely one A new design, new design I need a unit to sample and hold But not the lonely one A new design, new design … Sample and hold Sample and hold … We'll send it out right away Satisfaction guaranteed Please specify The color of skin and eyes We know you'll be happy Sample and hold … Don't hesitate to give us a call We know you'll be satisfied When you energize And see your unit come alive We know you'll be happy … I need a unit to sample and hold I need a unit to sample and hold But not the lonely one, the lonely one, the lonely one … Sample and hold Weight, 1-1-0 … Perfection in every detail Fabricated from the curl of the hair To the tip of the nail Because our units never fail We know you'll be happy I need a unit to sample and hold … Don't hesitate to give us a call We know you'll be satisfied When you energize And see your unit come alive We know you'll be happy I need a unit to sample and hold … We know you'll be happy We know you'll be happy … Sample and hold But not the lonely one A new design, new design Sample and hold New design, new design Sample and hold … I need a unit to sample and hold But not the angry one A new design, new design I need a unit to sample and hold But not the jealous one A new design, new design … New design, new design Perfection in every detail New design, new design Perfection in every detail New design, new design Perfection in every detail New design, new design … Sample and hold Sample and hold Sample and hold … Sample and hold … Sample and hold Sample and hold Sample and hold

