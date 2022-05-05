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Conspiración SEXUAL | Rh NEGATIVO en País Vasco
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35 views • May 05, 2022
En la historia de la humanidad, después de las pestes se organizaban orgías en donde la gente se escondía detrás del placer. Hoy en día tu puedes ver la decadencia de esta frecuencia (que nunca fue muy elevada) en donde continúan intentando anclar a la humanidad en la materia física, para prevenir nuestra inevitable expansión. También tocamos el tema de los Vascos y algunos misterios relacionados con el Código Genético Humano.
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