Moment - a Ukrainian Local Council Deputy - Detonated Several 'Grenades' During a 'Council Meeting' in the Zakarpattia region

A Ukrainian local council deputy detonated several grenades during a council meeting in the Zakarpattia region.

26 people were reportedly injured during the incident.

A video of the grenade exploion by a Transcarpathian deputy and the first seconds after that has appeared.

The footage shows that the man entered the office where the meeting was taking place, a few seconds later, with a straight face, he took grenades out of his pockets and threw them on the floor. Then there were explosions.

Previously, there were three grenades. The police are looking into the motive.

We are publishing a photo of Transcarpathian deputy Sergei Batrin, who detonated grenades in the village council.

According to ex-adviser OP Arestovich, “requiring clarification,” he served in the 128th brigade.

“He received a disability, sought social assistance, including for himself. They didn’t want to listen to him, he found a way to attract attention to himself,” writes Arestovich.

As per previous reports , deputies approved the budget for 2024 during this session. Batrin argued very strongly with them from the very beginning. He demanded that deputies report on the 2023 budget and then adopt the 2024 budget.

Investigators is opened for this case by the SBU



