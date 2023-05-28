00:00 Authorities Just Informed Us--We Can’t Live This Expat Retire Early Life Anymore!

01:40 Misinformation pushers

02:31 They want us to live in poverty

04:40 Voluntary minimalism vs mandated minimalism

05:23 This is their goal for you! 1.5 carbon output

06:32 They want us to live in a developing 5th world

07:29 Your lifestyle will be worse than living in least developed nation

09:28 Here is your life in a nutshell

10:54 Replenish and multiply the earth (who said that)

11:30 What does follow the science mean? Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/

Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved!The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w

Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9



