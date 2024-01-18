New Hampshire Primary | Democrats' new plan to stop Trump: Get all their voters to vote in GOP primary for Nikki Haley

"Democrats' new plan to stop Trump is to have all their voters vote for Nikki Haley | Proof that much of Haley's support in Iowa came from Democrats | Will Vivek be Trump's VP? | J6 political prisoners tortured in DC gulag with freezing cold | WHO wannabe world dictator Tedros ambushed by independent media at WEF Davos summit | Globalist JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon defends Trump in Davos?! | DHS using your tax dollars for anti-Trump/MAGA propaganda | ""Ecocide"" is the new buzzword at WEF summit, and it's insane | Supreme Court set to deliver massive blow to deep state | Media seeks sealed divorce filings in Fani Willis scandal | Key witness to expose Flouride toxicity
Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer
Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/
The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer
Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com
Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com
Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.