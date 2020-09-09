BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Katherine Horton_Defeating 5G as a mass DEW Terraforming platform for AI Artificial Intelligence
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • September 09, 2020
Dr. Katherine Horton - Defeating 5G as a mass DEW directed energy weapons Terraforming platform for the Transhumanist Agenda and AI Artificial Intelligence
The Facts:

Particle Physicist Dr. Katherine Horton argues, based on her research and personal experiences, that the 5G network is intended as a Directed Energy Weapon system that aligns with the goals of the global elite to enslave humanity.
Reflect On:

Will the rollout of 5G prove to be the ultimate catalyst for humanity to awaken and change our collective trajectory?

WATCH PANEL ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://youtu.be/zvQ3Eb2j2jw

ACCESS FULL NEWSINSIDEOUT REPORT
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/06/dr-...

References:

STOP 007

https://stop007.org


UV torch for detecting eye implants

https://stop007.org/home/equipment-de...


Rohde & Schartz paper on 5G

https://stop007.org/home/research-lib...


Radwin 5000 advert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iFcS...


Genocide plans for US

http://www.deagel.com/country/United-...


Donald Trump's tweet on 5G and 6G

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/s...
434 Comments
Keywords
5gaidewdirected energy weaponstop007
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s $25 million Meta purchase and SpaceX debt investment signal troubling conflicts

Trump’s $25 million Meta purchase and SpaceX debt investment signal troubling conflicts

Zoey Sky
Declassified Files Describe Black Triangle Sightings Over Secret U.S. Bases

Declassified Files Describe Black Triangle Sightings Over Secret U.S. Bases

Edison Reed
New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

Morgan S. Verity
Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Zoey Sky
Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Cassie B.
Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy