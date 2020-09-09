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Dr. Katherine Horton_Defeating 5G as a mass DEW Terraforming platform for AI Artificial Intelligence
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140 views • September 09, 2020
Dr. Katherine Horton - Defeating 5G as a mass DEW directed energy weapons Terraforming platform for the Transhumanist Agenda and AI Artificial Intelligence
The Facts:
Particle Physicist Dr. Katherine Horton argues, based on her research and personal experiences, that the 5G network is intended as a Directed Energy Weapon system that aligns with the goals of the global elite to enslave humanity.
Reflect On:
Will the rollout of 5G prove to be the ultimate catalyst for humanity to awaken and change our collective trajectory?
WATCH PANEL ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://youtu.be/zvQ3Eb2j2jw
ACCESS FULL NEWSINSIDEOUT REPORT
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/06/dr-...
References:
STOP 007
https://stop007.org
UV torch for detecting eye implants
https://stop007.org/home/equipment-de...
Rohde & Schartz paper on 5G
https://stop007.org/home/research-lib...
Radwin 5000 advert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iFcS...
Genocide plans for US
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-...
Donald Trump's tweet on 5G and 6G
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/s...
434 Comments
The Facts:
Particle Physicist Dr. Katherine Horton argues, based on her research and personal experiences, that the 5G network is intended as a Directed Energy Weapon system that aligns with the goals of the global elite to enslave humanity.
Reflect On:
Will the rollout of 5G prove to be the ultimate catalyst for humanity to awaken and change our collective trajectory?
WATCH PANEL ON TRUETUBE.CO: https://youtu.be/zvQ3Eb2j2jw
ACCESS FULL NEWSINSIDEOUT REPORT
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/06/dr-...
References:
STOP 007
https://stop007.org
UV torch for detecting eye implants
https://stop007.org/home/equipment-de...
Rohde & Schartz paper on 5G
https://stop007.org/home/research-lib...
Radwin 5000 advert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iFcS...
Genocide plans for US
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-...
Donald Trump's tweet on 5G and 6G
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/s...
434 Comments
Keywords
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