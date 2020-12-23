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"Your Behaviour Won't Be The Same" | Dr. Bruce Lipton
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24 views • December 23, 2020
"Your Behaviour Won't Be The Same" | Dr. Bruce Lipton
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uav1I7c_YHbJZa1Tc1Cnw
QUOTE ,,
I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. George Bernard Shaw
CREDITS,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uav1I7c_YHbJZa1Tc1Cnw
QUOTE ,,
I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it. George Bernard Shaw
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