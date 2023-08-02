Election Confirmation

Two years later people are still confused. Did Vice President Pence have the authority to contest the electoral votes? Could he have decertified the election? What was his role? What about the patriots who were in Washington D.C. on that fateful day? Mr. Constitution Douglas V. Gibbs provides the answers in this video...

https://www.douglasvgibbs.com

https://www.politicalpistachio.com

https://www.constitutionassociation.com

Please subscribe to this video channel, and visit my websites. Monetary contributions are always needed for various efforts such as:

-- Funding for travel to engage in the freedom movement.

-- Funding for two radio programs, KMET and KPRZ.

-- Funding for legal actions I am involved in.

-- Constitution Education and Resource Center.

-- Website Retrofit and Upgrade to make Mr. Constitution's online presence an interactive and more educational experience: Partially Funded, nearly complete.

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/douglasvgibbs

Venmo: Douglas-Gibbs-3 (then 3975)

Zelle: [email protected]