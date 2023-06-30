https://gettr.com/post/p2kv99mf2ac

6/29/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】The DOJ's indictment against four CCP-owned companies manufacturing fentanyl precursors is nothing more than a political show. It does not address any fundamental issues. Meanwhile, the evidence of true American sellouts continues to be concealed! On the contrary, the CCP can easily rename these companies to continue producing and trafficking drug garbage into the U.S.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】美国司法部起诉4家制造芬太尼化学前体的中共公司只是一场政治表演，根本不会解决什么实际问题，而真正的卖美贼们的叛国证据却被继续掩盖！相反，中共可以轻易给这些公司换个马甲来继续生产贩运毒品垃圾到美国。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



