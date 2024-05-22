Transhuman Genocide Book Review + EMF Tips from an EHS Canary

(Links below!) An independent book review, not from the author. There are pros and cons, as with any book. It may help some, but PLEASE listen to this entire discussion as some recommendations could actually be harmful depending on the person.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Address nnEMFs INSIDE YOUR HOME FIRST, please!
The book: https://amzn.to/3UZYz6q
Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books
These Herbs Saved My Life: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zM4GCvoteEil/
How a Smart Meter Almost Killed Me: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/a-smart-meter-almost-killed-me-three-times
How a Small Cell Tower...: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-5g-stole-my-only-safe-grocery-store
EMFs & Mast Cells: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/can-emfs-trigger-mast-cells
Are T.I.s Actually Mentally Ill? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/need-to-hear-it-from-a-phd
Are WE T.I.s? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/we-are-targeted-individuals-sort-of
Myrrh Essential Oil: https://amzn.to/4bR5Tbh
Ashwagandha: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/ashwagandha-an-herb-for-microwave-sickness-overall-health-etc
My Meters: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/do-i-need-an-emf-meter
Aluminum window screen that I use: https://amzn.to/3KbulrN
How Am I Still Alive? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-am-i-still-alive
Geovital Article (PLEASE READ THIS!!!!!): https://en.geovital.com/can-you-shield-against-magnetic-fields-from-power-lines/
MY Shungite Necklace Is from Orgonite Andy: https://amzn.to/4ayGoKL
Support this work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us
Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/
Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1
We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!
Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):
Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69
EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc
Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629
Connect with US via our newsletter and website!
Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop
Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!
This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.
Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.