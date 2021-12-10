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Tent Making MYTH
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21 views • December 10, 2021
Have you ever heard that Paul made tents to support his ministry?Paul actually never said he made tents in Corinth, The bible actually does not say specifically that Paul made tents, but Paul admitted to using funds from other churches to support himself in Corinth AND he apologized for that...
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For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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