Risk RISING In Banking System; It's Time To Opt Out | Keith Weiner

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With a yield curve inversion and increased leverage, risk in the banking system is clearly rising, says Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals. "Where does this all end?" he asks. "Nobody knows, but it seems like it's a pretty good deal to have some gold coins and stash them away somewhere." He adds, "to own gold is how people opt out of this mad, mad world."