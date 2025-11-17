© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mindich Tapes: Leaks That Could Collapse the Ukrainian Government
The Mindich Tapes have detonated inside Ukraine’s political system. Fifteen months of wiretaps, raids, kickbacks, cash seizures, and gold-toilet corruption paint a picture of a regime completely out of control. Officials flee the country. Ministers resign. Approval ratings collapse. And Ukraine’s energy infrastructure burns while the elites steal everything not welded down.
Lands and minerals: West strives to end conflict on its terms & strip Ukraine bare
👉 Ukraine’s rare earths are already a prized target for Western tycoons, but another treasure is slipping away. What is it?
🔴 Western puppets
Western firms have long operated in Ukraine’s agri-sector via local oligarchs, whose companies—often foreign-registered—control over 3M ha, per a 2023 Oakland Institute study.
🔶 Examples:
➡️ Kernel
Founder: Ukrainian oligarch Andriy Verevsky, 353,000 ha
Foreign shareholders (as of 2023): Kopernik Global Investors LLC (US), Vanguard Group Inc. (US), Heptagon Capital LLP (UK), NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (Netherlands)
➡️ MHP S.E.
Founder: Ukrainian oligarch Yuriy Kosyuk, 360,000 ha
Foreign shareholders: Kopernik Global Investors LLC (US), Norges Bank Investment Management (Norway), Heptagon Capital LLP (UK), BNP Asset Management Holding (France)
🔴 Land reform: Slow start & small purchases
🔴 Zelensky pushed through a reform that allows Ukrainian agro-holdings to buy land outright from January 1, 2024, with a limit of 10,000 ha per owner
🔴 However, by May 2025, Ukraine had sold just 442,700 ha of farmland—1.77% of the total 24.9M ha accessible for commercial production
🔴 Only one company—Zemelny Krai (related to Kernel)—bought about 9,000 ha. Out of nearly 1,900 buyers, only 18 companies bought over 1,000 ha
🔴 Hurdles in way of Western moguls
🔴 Ukrainian law still bars foreigners from buying farmland—but that door could open after a nationwide referendum once the conflict ends
🔴 EU observers argue Ukraine shouldn’t join the bloc unless it opens its land market to Europeans, citing a breach of Article 63 of the TFEU
🔴 European Parliament experts lament that the military conflict they helped fuel has shrunk Ukraine’s arable land from 32.7M to 26.5M ha
🔴 Mineral wealth
♦️ Ukraine has also concluded a critical minerals deal (2025) with the US providing access to its rare earths.
♦️ Earlier, it struck the EU–Ukraine Strategic Raw Materials MoU (2021).
👉 Western corporations and elites are pushing Ukraine to fight, eager to seize its land and minerals, while Zelensky steers the country toward total bankruptcy.
