The Mindich Tapes: Leaks That Could Collapse the Ukrainian Government

The Mindich Tapes have detonated inside Ukraine’s political system. Fifteen months of wiretaps, raids, kickbacks, cash seizures, and gold-toilet corruption paint a picture of a regime completely out of control. Officials flee the country. Ministers resign. Approval ratings collapse. And Ukraine’s energy infrastructure burns while the elites steal everything not welded down.

📢 Liked the video? Drop a LIKE or a COMMENT on YouTube (https://youtu.be/ucDcqSCx13A) to help us boost it to the normies!

Adding:

Lands and minerals: West strives to end conflict on its terms & strip Ukraine bare

👉 Ukraine’s rare earths are already a prized target for Western tycoons, but another treasure is slipping away. What is it?

🔴 Western puppets

Western firms have long operated in Ukraine’s agri-sector via local oligarchs, whose companies—often foreign-registered—control over 3M ha, per a 2023 Oakland Institute study.

🔶 Examples:

➡️ Kernel

Founder: Ukrainian oligarch Andriy Verevsky, 353,000 ha

Foreign shareholders (as of 2023): Kopernik Global Investors LLC (US), Vanguard Group Inc. (US), Heptagon Capital LLP (UK), NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (Netherlands)

➡️ MHP S.E.

Founder: Ukrainian oligarch Yuriy Kosyuk, 360,000 ha

Foreign shareholders: Kopernik Global Investors LLC (US), Norges Bank Investment Management (Norway), Heptagon Capital LLP (UK), BNP Asset Management Holding (France)

🔴 Land reform: Slow start & small purchases

🔴 Zelensky pushed through a reform that allows Ukrainian agro-holdings to buy land outright from January 1, 2024, with a limit of 10,000 ha per owner

🔴 However, by May 2025, Ukraine had sold just 442,700 ha of farmland—1.77% of the total 24.9M ha accessible for commercial production

🔴 Only one company—Zemelny Krai (related to Kernel)—bought about 9,000 ha. Out of nearly 1,900 buyers, only 18 companies bought over 1,000 ha

🔴 Hurdles in way of Western moguls

🔴 Ukrainian law still bars foreigners from buying farmland—but that door could open after a nationwide referendum once the conflict ends

🔴 EU observers argue Ukraine shouldn’t join the bloc unless it opens its land market to Europeans, citing a breach of Article 63 of the TFEU

🔴 European Parliament experts lament that the military conflict they helped fuel has shrunk Ukraine’s arable land from 32.7M to 26.5M ha

🔴 Mineral wealth

♦️ Ukraine has also concluded a critical minerals deal (2025) with the US providing access to its rare earths.

♦️ Earlier, it struck the EU–Ukraine Strategic Raw Materials MoU (2021).

👉 Western corporations and elites are pushing Ukraine to fight, eager to seize its land and minerals, while Zelensky steers the country toward total bankruptcy.





👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)