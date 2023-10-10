Create New Account
Mark Levin's POWERFUL Reaction to Hamas' WAR CRIMES in Israel | BlazeTV
Mark Levin's POWERFUL Reaction to Hamas' WAR CRIMES in Israel | BlazeTV


As the Israeli death toll rises, it’s becoming clearer every minute that the appeasement by the Biden Administration (and Obama before that) has allowed Hamas and their puppet master Iran to become emboldened enough to invade Israel.

