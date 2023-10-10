Mark Levin's POWERFUL Reaction to Hamas' WAR CRIMES in Israel | BlazeTV

Mark Levin's POWERFUL Reaction to Hamas' WAR CRIMES in IsraelBlazeTV





As the Israeli death toll rises, it’s becoming clearer every minute that the appeasement by the Biden Administration (and Obama before that) has allowed Hamas and their puppet master Iran to become emboldened enough to invade Israel.

