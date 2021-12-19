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JOE BIDEN- I LOVE NETANYAHU & IF ISRAEL DIDNT EXIST WE (U.S.A) WOULD INVENT ONE (WASHINGTON 2014)
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101 views • December 19, 2021
Just Like I Have Stated Many Times Before, Its a Big Club,a Big Zionist Club.... And Joe Biden Is in That Club. Sickening Footage From Washington in 2014 of Joe Biden Sucking and Slurping Zionist Cock and Gloating of His 30 Year Friendship With Benjamin Netanyahu Who Stated Once That "The 9-11 Terror Attacks Have Been Good for Israel"
: https://prepareforchange.net/2020/02/02/bibi-netanyahu-is-the-operational-head-of-the-khazarian-mafia/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
: https://prepareforchange.net/2020/02/02/bibi-netanyahu-is-the-operational-head-of-the-khazarian-mafia/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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