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Leftists Appalled, Shocked by Free Speech WIN + Revival -- Elon Buys Out Twitter
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45 views • April 26, 2022
Elon Musk has apparently reached a deal to buy #Twitter. Leftists of course are freaking out, that the two tiered system of free speech created from controlling the platform might collapse, meaning they might be subject to the attacks they make on coal miners, like "learn to code," which if done to them on Twitter is a bannable offense.
This is a great moment for humanity and #freespeech #ElonMusk
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This is a great moment for humanity and #freespeech #ElonMusk
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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