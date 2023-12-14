NATO PREPARES FOR SEA BATTLES IN UKRAINE

While Zelensky travels the world in search of money and weapons, and Washington allegedly counts the latest aid packages for Ukraine, Europe continues attempts to support the life of the dying Kiev regime.





The Daily Telegraph stated that several European leaders are calling on Britain to lead a new coalition of countries that will provide military assistance to the war-torn country. In Europe, interest in supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia is sharply decreasing. Germany and France, which previously were leaders in providing aid to Kiev, have now lost their positions and are not seeking to restore them. The proposal to transfer the leadership to the UK could be a new impetus for the war in Ukraine.





So, to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime capability, the United Kingdom and Norway are going to create a new coalition that will supply ships and cargo vehicles to Kiev. In addition, the member countries promise to provide long-term support to Ukraine, including military training to improve security on the Black Sea.





The British Ministry of Defense has already promised to transfer two Sandown-type minesweepers to Ukraine. These ships are designed to demine the coastline and ensure the safe passage of large vessels. London also hopes that this will help Kiev strengthen its ability to operate at sea and increase exports of Ukrainian products.





The vessels will be purchased by Ukraine through the UK export credit agency – UK Export Finance.





Meanwhile, at the end of November, France began the transfer of four FPB 98 MKI patrol boats for the Ukrainian State Border Service. The contract worth 136.5 million euros was signed by the National Border Guard Service of Ukraine with the French company Ocea back in 2019.





On November 24, the UHL Fusion cargo ship with four patrol boats on board headed to the Black Sea.





On December 4, it reappeared in the Bosphorus Strait, still with its cargo. Real-time vessel tracking sites confirm that Fusion arrived at the port of Constanta on the same day. Considering the risks, four patrol boats were unloaded in Romania. Then the Ukrainian crews will probably take over the controls and transfer them to Ukraine on their own.





Earlier, Kiev received four more French boats delivered in May and August this year to the Romanian port of Constanta, after which they were moved to Izmail. In total, according to the contract, the French should supply Ukraine with 20 patrol boats.





Currently, Kiev does not have the opportunity to transfer boats to the Dnieper River, as previously planned. However, they also risk becoming an easy target for Russian strikes on the Danube.





https://southfront.press/nato-prepares-for-sea-battles-in-ukraine/