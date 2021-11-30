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In the BIBLE "AYIN" Means "EYE".... OMICRON Is Derived From Hebrew (AYIN).... ALL- Seeing OMICRON
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31 views • November 30, 2021
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/mh5OMScsonw
Quotation from original video description.... "Just did a 2 hour video but it will be loaded in the morning .... This is the Most important Data on the Planet.... Omicron is derived from Phoenician and Hebrew...In Both Cases it is AYIN..... In the BIBLE AYIN Translates as EYE ....Like the All-seeing Eye or All Seeing Omicron ....WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Can you day "IT's OVER " !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
https://youtu.be/mh5OMScsonw
Quotation from original video description.... "Just did a 2 hour video but it will be loaded in the morning .... This is the Most important Data on the Planet.... Omicron is derived from Phoenician and Hebrew...In Both Cases it is AYIN..... In the BIBLE AYIN Translates as EYE ....Like the All-seeing Eye or All Seeing Omicron ....WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Can you day "IT's OVER " !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
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