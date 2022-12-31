Vaxxed 17-year-old athlete struck by a severe autoimmune disease... - Selin Islami (Germany) 💉💉💉

17-year-old Selin Islami from Solingen(Germany) suffers from a severe autoimmune disease. She and her family are convinced that the Corona vaccinations last year triggered the so-called myasthenia gravis disease in her.





Source:

https://twitter.com/Power_of_Xanadu/status/1608171716576153602

https://www1.wdr.de/fernsehen/lokalzeit/bergischesland/videos/video-solingen-impfschaden-oder-extrem-seltene-erkrankung-100.html





Solingen: Impfschaden oder extrem seltene Erkrankung?





Die 17-Jährige Selin Islami aus Solingen leidet an einer schweren Autoimmunerkrankung. Sie und ihre Familie sind überzeugt, dass die Corona Impfungen im vergangenen Jahr bei ihr die so genannte Myasthenia Gravis Erkrankung ausgelöst hat. Ob die Impfung daran wirklich schuld ist oder es nur einen zeitlichen Zusammenhang gibt, das wird gerade untersucht.





Mirrored - ImportantInformation1





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





Shared from and subscribe to:

The Prisoner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner



