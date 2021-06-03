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Stopping the misuse of mRNA technology!
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110 views • June 03, 2021
The mRNA technology, praised by the pharmaceutical industry as a true miracle weapon, is already being used in medicines and vaccines. But it doesn't come alone. It brings with it other previously little-known new technologies that do more than change humans on the physical level. Worldwide, experts warn: This is a very dangerous technology with unforeseeable consequences...
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