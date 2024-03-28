Create New Account
Canadian Activist Exposes How “Populist” Image Of Pierre Poilievre Is A False Construction Of Globalists
Canadian Activist Exposes How "Populist" Image Of Pierre Poilievre Is A False Construction Of Globalists

Canadian activist and Comedian Alex Cargill joins Harrison Smith to discuss how Canadian politician Pierre Poilievre is a wolf in sheep's clothing controlled by globalists. You can support Alex and his work by following him on X at @TransSplendor.

