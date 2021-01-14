Analysis of Ashli Babbit Video Suggests Coordinated Actions—Interview W. Masako Ganaha | Crossroads

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
During the protests at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, among the five people killed was Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit. The behavior of several individuals around the violence, however, suggests that there was coordinated action among the agitators. To learn more about this we've invited to speak with us independent Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha.
Masako's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCYN...
Masako's Twitter: https://twitter.com/ganaha_masako
#AshliBabbit #Jan6 #CapitolHill
- - - - - - - - -
📣 Subscribe to Crossroads: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG8y...
- - - - - - - - -
Watch more on YouTube:
• Interviews: https://bit.ly/2WDTjHL
• Government and Law: https://ept.ms/36UlS7k
• Money and Economy: https://ept.ms/2TpakFg
• The Wisdom of Tradition: https://ept.ms/2NrHaRT
• Progressivism and Society: https://ept.ms/373Nqac
• Constitutional Rights: https://ept.ms/30kK93O
• Human Rights: https://ept.ms/3ac3SXR
• Religion and Spirituality: https://ept.ms/36W48ID
- - - - - - - - -
⭕️ Join us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Crossroads_Josh
⭕️ Donate to support our work: https://donorbox.org/crossroads
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Crossroads/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/crossroads_josh
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Crossroads.Josh
Follow us on Gab: https://gab.com/Crossroads_Josh
Join us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Crossroads/
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crossroads....
Hosted by @JoshJPhilipp : https://twitter.com/JoshJPhilipp
- - - - - - - - -
💎 Sign the Petition to Investigate, Condemn, and Reject the Chinese Communist Party👉 https://rejectccp.com
💎 Get real news other media outlets don’t report for only $1: http://ept.ms/JoshuaforEpoch
- - - - - - - - -
Want to listen to our interviews? Check out our new podcasts!
Links below:
🔵 iTunes Podcast: https://ept.ms/CrossroadsApplePodcast
🔵 Spotify Podcast: https://ept.ms/CrossroadsSpotifyPodcast
🔵 Google Podcast: https://ept.ms/CrossroadsGooglePodcast
- - - - - - - - -
Credits:
Getty Images
Music: Audioblocks.com, epidemicsound.com
Stock Video: Videoblocks.com