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Analysis of Ashli Babbit Video Suggests Coordinated Actions—Interview W. Masako Ganaha | Crossroads
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83 views • January 14, 2021
Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP

During the protests at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, among the five people killed was Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit. The behavior of several individuals around the violence, however, suggests that there was coordinated action among the agitators. To learn more about this we've invited to speak with us independent Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha.

Masako's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCYN...
Masako's Twitter: https://twitter.com/ganaha_masako

#AshliBabbit #Jan6 #CapitolHill
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