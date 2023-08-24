CC - Jamie Walden w commentary by Professor Truth. This is the same as previously posted but with The Professor's commentary.... must hear! // Just beware of people who wear "all black" (head to toe) and use "hand signs". I am NOT saying Jamie is on the other side - he may be knowingly or unknowingly - in "The Boys Club",,, same as Mike Adams. They BOTH have excellent oratory skills and insights - but they taught the counterfeit gospel of Judeo Christianity... just saying!
My Sheep Hear My Voice!
John 10:26 But ye believe not, because ye are not of my sheep, as I said unto you. 27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.