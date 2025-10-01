BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode 93-Jeanice Barcelo-The Dangers of Ultrasound
What if some of the most trusted medical practices were never designed to keep us healthy? In this powerful conversation, I sit down with author, educator, and activist Jeanice Barcelo to expose the hidden side of modern medicine — from prenatal ultrasounds and hospital birth interventions to wireless technology and radiation exposure. Together, they dive into how these practices may shape our bodies, our families, and even our minds — and what we can do to protect ourselves and create a safer future.


Jeanice is the author of Birth Trauma and the Dark Side of Modern Medicine and a groundbreaking book on the dangers of prenatal ultrasound. Through her books, lectures, and 20-week parenting program, she has dedicated her life to helping families reclaim natural birth, prevent trauma, and live free from harmful technological influences.


Learn more about Jeanice’s work:


Website: www.BirthofaNewEarth.com


Parenting Program: Link


Books and DVDs: Link


Private Sessions: Link


Connect with Medicine Girl and explore more truth-exposing conversations at www.PurifyWithin.com

Keywords
radiationultrasoundnon ionizing
