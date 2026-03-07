BENNY DA SHAP KVETCHES HARD ₪ AFTER TUCKER CARLSON CALLS OUT THE CHABAD LUBAVITCH TUNNEL RATS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Shapiro says Tucker Carlson's show criticizing Chabad-Lubavitch is evidence he's having a "psychotic break," and his theory they want to rebuild the Third Temple over the Al-Aqsa Mosque is "clinically insane" and "like put that dude in a straightjacket nuts."
Source: https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2030069196868989315 and https://www.bitchute.com/video/NDewZFIWxuUP/
Special thanks to 123APPS