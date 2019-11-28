Extinction Rebellion Ejected From Glastonbury Town Hall (915)

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While joining Sandi Adams, Mark Windows and Piers Corbyn in Glastonbury to speak about the Grand Solar Minimum our venue was interrupted by members of Extinction Rebellion (XR), who we promptly removed from the main room and what could have been a constructive debate turned , well strange. Also in the audience were John Kitson from 5Gawareness.com and John Hickson from Primitive Ways wild crafting channel. Welcome to the XR mind frame of climate emergency.
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations. ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#suddenstratosphericwarming #XR #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #extinctionrebellion
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***Today's Story Links***
SSW event beginning https://earth.nullschool.net/#current...
Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event to Freeze Northern Hemisphere https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/119681...
https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Video animation of Sudden stratospheric warming event https://youtu.be/i6MwL7BXne8
Sudden Stratospheric Warming https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Winter 2019/2020* Statistical winter outlook – Solar cycle and ENSO! https://www.severe-weather.eu/long-ra...
An ozone hole (mini) has formed over the North pole and Scandinavia! Ozone levels have dropped to over 50 Dobson units below normal https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
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