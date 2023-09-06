The People's Emergency Act, Tom Marazzo

Tom Marazzo discusses the Trucker Convoy to Ottawa and his role in helping to negotiate and keep things peaceful during the 22 days in the capital city. What motivated him to take a role and participate in the world changing, historical event?
https://twitter.com/TomMarazzo
https://www.youtube.com/@TomMarazzoPublicFigure
https://a.co/d/015qIx6
https://roadwarriornews.com/freedom-convoy-was-about-canadas-abandonment-of-rule-of-law/
