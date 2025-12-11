BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A USAF RQ-4B Global Hawk has been patrolling NATO’s eastern border for over 10 hours, coinciding with the large-scale Ukrainian drone attack - almost certainly the reason for its presence.
A USAF RQ-4B Global Hawk has been patrolling NATO’s eastern border for over 10 hours, coinciding with the large-scale Ukrainian drone attack — almost certainly the reason for its presence.

The FAA has issued a NOTAM establishing a new “Special Use Airspace” zone over eastern Puerto Rico, restricting civilian air traffic across multiple altitude blocks.

The airspace closure begins 12 December 2025 at 2145 UTC and will remain active for 6 hours and 15 minutes.

💰 U.S. Residency, Sponsored by Trump™, Citizenship Is Now for Sale

Donald Trump has now put U.S. residency up for sale under his own name, launching something called The Trump Gold Card.

The TGC is a government-branded immigration program presented like a luxury credit card. He posted the announcement himself, complete with a golden card bearing his face.

The website linked in his post describes a tiered system where foreign nationals can “unlock life in America” by paying massive “contributions”: 

— $1 million for the Gold Card

— $5 million for the Platinum Card, 

— $2 million for a Corporate Card that lets companies transfer U.S. residency access between employees like a subscription service

Everything is wrapped in Trump branding, from the card names to the visuals, blurring the line between state power and personal business in a way no modern democracy has ever attempted.

This is the commercialization of American citizenship. A sitting president has effectively turned the U.S. government into a membership program, the symbolism is grotesque.

How do Americans feel knowing their citizenship is only worth $1M to Trump? Sad, really.

