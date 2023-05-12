Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TORONTO AIRPORT WILL LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PLANES ARRIVING AND LEAVING TO STOP TRAVEL
146 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

Major airline Air Canada has already announced that it's going to be reacting to the announcement of Lester B Pearson International Airport in Toronto stating that there will be fewer flights allowed to land and fewer flights allowed to leave. This could very well bankrupt the rest of the airlines that we have in this country and that's okay with the government because they want you to be stuck in this Marxist, communist garbage heap Known as Canada.

It is amazing that very few of you catching on to what's really going on here. It has nothing to do with the airport being busy, in fact, that airport could stand to be 10 times busier than it already is and it would still work just fine. They want you trapped here and doing what you're told, here. Don't say I didn't warn you.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
travel restrictionskevinjjohnstonaircanadapearson international airport

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket