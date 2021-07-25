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Dr. Eric Coomer and the power of adjudication
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31 views • July 25, 2021
Dr. Eric Coomer explains how someone can use a machine to vote on your behalf.
Video Source: https://t.me/garrettmichaelz/2087
Video Source: https://t.me/garrettmichaelz/2087
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