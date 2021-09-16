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"Crazy Stuff" Alex Jones of Info Wars on Lin Wood and Isaac Kappy
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329 views • September 16, 2021
The Lin Wood Tweet storm has been very rich with subject matter, one of the most interesting is the Isaac Kappy story being brought forward again in this short interaction with Alex Jones he seems to ride the fence a bit??? Wondering?? What do you think about his response?
#issackappy #linwoods #infowars #alexjones #Jan6
#issackappy #linwoods #infowars #alexjones #Jan6
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