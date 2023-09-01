Create New Account
Daily Dose: 'Heart Damage After Moderna Jab' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Daily Dose: 'Heart Damage After Moderna Jab' with Dr. Peterson Pierre


AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Heart Damage After Moderna Jab' (Ep. 2252- 8.31.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.



Sources:


https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ejhf.2978


https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/29-percent-of-young-pfizer-covid-vaccine-recipients-suffered-heart-effects-study-4655100


https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ejhf.2687

Keywords
modernaheart damageplandemicfront line doctorsdaily dosevax injury

