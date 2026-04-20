BLASPHEMY – AI JESUS TO TALK TO AT $1.99 PER MINUTE

LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS BLASPHEMY HERE: $1.99 per minute to talk to AI Jesus

https://www.vice.com/en/article/this-company-will-let-you-video-chat-with-jesus-for-1-99-per-minute/





LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS BLASPHEMY HERE: $1.99 per minute to talk to AI Jesus

https://nypost.com/2026/04/10/tech/from-buddhabot-to-1-99-chats-with-ai-jesus-the-faith-based-tech-boom-is-here/





📖 [Read] Exodus 20:1 - 20:15 (KJV) Bible

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Exodus-20-1_20-15/





📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0





📖 [Read] King James Bible

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/





📖 (PDF) http://theholyface.org/KJV-Entire-Bible-AV1611.pdf





Credits to: Switched to Linux (Tom), Associated Press & MT