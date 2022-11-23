Create New Account
Tucker Carlson - Gays Against Groomers Protect Children
Another excellent show by Tucker Carlson. 

I will be posting all future Tucker Carlson shows here from now on, I tried youtube, but they don't like Tucker Carlson, and gave me 2 strikes. [expires Feb 2023, banned for 2 weeks, in the penalty box, again]

FULL SHOW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5BNwyus0sE/

------------

The Majority of American Parents are Against Drag Queen Story Hour

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/the-majority-of-american-parents-are-against-drag-queen-story-hour/

------------

It’s Worse Than We Thought: Balenciaga Replaces Child BDSM-Themed Ads with New Creepy Campaign that Features Belgian Painter Known for “Pedophilia, Blood Ritual, Occultism, Cannibalism, Racism”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/getting-worse-balenciaga-replaces-child-bdsm-themed-ads-new-creepy-campaign-features-belgian-painter-known-pedophilia-blood-ritual-occultism-cannibalismracism/

-------------

Non-Binary Colorado Gay Club Shooter Appears in Court – They/Them Looks Completely Drugged Out and Barely Able to Speak

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/non-binary-colorado-gay-club-shooter-appears-court-looks-completely-drugged-barely-able-speak/

-------------

Tucker Carlson blasts ‘dangerous cult’ of child sexualization among medical and media elites

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tucker-carlson-blasts-dangerous-cult-of-child-sexualization-among-medical-and-media-elites/














