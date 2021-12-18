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Tom Barnett On "Viruses" and the Plandemic
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278 views • December 18, 2021
Tom Barnett On "Viruses" and the Plandemic
The Big Virus Hoax
https://thebigvirushoax.com/dr-tom-barnett
VAIDS PLANDEMIC - The Real Pandemic Caused by the Bioweaponized Covid Vaccines
https://www.roxytube.com/v/FOgBPk
Tom Barnett, Health Practitioner, On "Viruses"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K3V2GM
Impossible to catch a Virus
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IsIn6c
US-2006257852-A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2006257852-A1
UROPEAN PATENT SPECIFICATION
https://data.epo.org/publication-server/pdf-document?pn=3172319&;ki=B1&cc=EP&pd=20191120
If I told you germs and viruses don't cause disease! That you can't "catch" another person illness. Coughs and sneezes DON'T spread diseases! You may think I am crazy. Read for yourself and make your own decision.
https://www.bioregmed.org/the-germ-theory-debunked/
HERE IS THE REAL REASON WHY PEOPLE GET SICK & DIE - VIRUSES & VIRAL CONTAGION IS A SKAPEGOAT REASON
People get sick for one reason and one reason only: toxins, which act as poisons, within the body. There are only three possible ways for toxins to be outside or inside of the body: 1.) Manmade non-organic toxins such as heavy metals, plastics, chemicals, preservatives, alcohol, smoke and fumes within the lungs, artificial preservatives, colorings and dyes within the body or on the skin. 2.) Natural organic biological invaders such as bacteria, fungus, molds and parasites, which can invade the skin and the body and combine with manmade toxins to fester within or without of the body to create sores, infections, illnesses, diseases and death. 3.) Cell debris and fragments of DNA within the body that naturally occur as a result of cell death and deterioration.
The Myth Of Contagion
https://www.roxytube.com/watch..../virus-mania-part-2-
Virus Mania https://www.roxytube.com/v/gAQ93p
Virus Mania - The Truth about Infectious Diseases
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qMtZPX
Viruses and the germ theory https://www.roxytube.com/v/CD6U5X
Ep 81 Exosomes- Water- Fear- Viruses And The Roots To All Disease
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZvzBMQ
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
The Big Virus Hoax
https://thebigvirushoax.com/dr-tom-barnett
VAIDS PLANDEMIC - The Real Pandemic Caused by the Bioweaponized Covid Vaccines
https://www.roxytube.com/v/FOgBPk
Tom Barnett, Health Practitioner, On "Viruses"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/K3V2GM
Impossible to catch a Virus
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IsIn6c
US-2006257852-A1
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2006257852-A1
UROPEAN PATENT SPECIFICATION
https://data.epo.org/publication-server/pdf-document?pn=3172319&;ki=B1&cc=EP&pd=20191120
If I told you germs and viruses don't cause disease! That you can't "catch" another person illness. Coughs and sneezes DON'T spread diseases! You may think I am crazy. Read for yourself and make your own decision.
https://www.bioregmed.org/the-germ-theory-debunked/
HERE IS THE REAL REASON WHY PEOPLE GET SICK & DIE - VIRUSES & VIRAL CONTAGION IS A SKAPEGOAT REASON
People get sick for one reason and one reason only: toxins, which act as poisons, within the body. There are only three possible ways for toxins to be outside or inside of the body: 1.) Manmade non-organic toxins such as heavy metals, plastics, chemicals, preservatives, alcohol, smoke and fumes within the lungs, artificial preservatives, colorings and dyes within the body or on the skin. 2.) Natural organic biological invaders such as bacteria, fungus, molds and parasites, which can invade the skin and the body and combine with manmade toxins to fester within or without of the body to create sores, infections, illnesses, diseases and death. 3.) Cell debris and fragments of DNA within the body that naturally occur as a result of cell death and deterioration.
The Myth Of Contagion
https://www.roxytube.com/watch..../virus-mania-part-2-
Virus Mania https://www.roxytube.com/v/gAQ93p
Virus Mania - The Truth about Infectious Diseases
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qMtZPX
Viruses and the germ theory https://www.roxytube.com/v/CD6U5X
Ep 81 Exosomes- Water- Fear- Viruses And The Roots To All Disease
https://www.roxytube.com/v/ZvzBMQ
Prove All Things - “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” (1Th 5:21)
but test everything; hold fast what is good.
http://www.bibletruths.net/Archives/BTAR297.htm
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
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