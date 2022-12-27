P.3 Dried onion flakes and more: freezing to kill weevil eggs and grubs. MVI_9004-5merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/80fee2d6-76fb-4f35-8007-c3a1ed3c9904

Watch P. 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7a859aeb-0685-415f-a91e-9b797f1e5816

I have resolved to put each new buy of bulk dried foods that are susceptible to already being infected with weevil eggs at the shop, into the freezer for 2 or 3 days to kill the eggs, and grubs if they’ve already hatched. After taking the dried food out of the freezer in its plastic bag or container, let it reach room temperature, and when condensation finishes, put into airtight containers. Latter Day Saints, the Mormons, have a number of other procedures that starve the eggs and grubs of oxygen, and their methods are worth investigating.