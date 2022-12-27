P.3 Dried onion flakes and more: freezing to kill weevil eggs and grubs. MVI_9004-5merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/80fee2d6-76fb-4f35-8007-c3a1ed3c9904
Watch P. 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7a859aeb-0685-415f-a91e-9b797f1e5816
I have resolved to put each new buy of bulk dried foods that are susceptible to already being infected with weevil eggs at the shop, into the freezer for 2 or 3 days to kill the eggs, and grubs if they’ve already hatched. After taking the dried food out of the freezer in its plastic bag or container, let it reach room temperature, and when condensation finishes, put into airtight containers. Latter Day Saints, the Mormons, have a number of other procedures that starve the eggs and grubs of oxygen, and their methods are worth investigating.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.