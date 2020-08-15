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RUN FROM THE CURE | The Rick Simpson Story (Full)
A Variety of Things
A Variety of Things
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Rick Simpson is a True Humanitarian and a Real Hero who rediscovered CANNABIS as the CURE FOR CANCER and many other diseases. Rick Simpson cured his own skin cancer called 'Basal Cell Carcinoma' USING 100% NATURAL THC (TetraHydroCannabinol) CONTAINING HEMP OIL. RUN FROM THE CURE is a Film By Christian Laurette that tells the story of Rick Simpson. After a serious head injury in 1997 Rick Simpson sought relief from his medical condition through the use of medicinal cannabis oil. When Rick discovered that the cannabis oil, with its high concentration of T.H.C. and C.B.D (CannaBiDiol) cured cancers and other illnesses.

Rick Simpson very unselfishly tried to share his knowledge with as many people as he could free of charge! He cured and controlled literally hundreds of people's illnesses... but when the story went public the long arm of the law stole the people's medicine, leaving thousands of people without their cancer treatment, and leaving Rick Simpson with unconstitutional charges of possessing and trafficking marijuana. Meet the people who were not allowed to testify on Rick Simpson's behalf at the supreme court of canada's infamous Rick Simpson trial on September 10th, 2007, including a man who was CURED OF TERMINAL CANCER USING CANNABIS OIL!
BY All Seeing Heart
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cancertetrahydrocannabinolbigfarmer
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