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THIS POST IN YOUTUBE WAS TAKEN DOWN- SEN. RON JOHNSON EXPERT PANEL ON VACCINE MANDATES
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340 views • November 13, 2021
The youtube link: https://youtu.be/lepqvdXoA2E which was taken down for Violation of Youtube Guidelines.
This is a CONDENSED version of Sen Ron Johnson expert panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates- Three Vaccine Injured shares their experiences. The full video can still be found here: https://rumble.com/vokrf7-sen.-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
This is a CONDENSED version of Sen Ron Johnson expert panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates- Three Vaccine Injured shares their experiences. The full video can still be found here: https://rumble.com/vokrf7-sen.-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
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