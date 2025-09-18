Francis Bacon's Influence on the King James Bible

John 3:3,5,16:

“Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

The Salvation Prayer:

Heavenly Father, I confess I am a sinner, and I am sorry for my sinful nature. I recognize that I can do nothing without You. You are the Supreme God of Heaven and Earth, and of all creation. I confess I need Your Son, Jesus, as my Savior from the penalty of sin and death. Thank You for sending Him to redeem me from this fallen state. Please forgive me in His name. Lord Jesus, I believe You died for me and that You are alive and listening now. I turn away from my sins and invite You into my heart. Please dwell with me forever. Come and take control of my life so I can serve Your will on Earth. Transform me into the person You want me to be. Please fill me with the Holy Spirit, who will guide me to live for You. I acknowledge You before all men and creation as my Savior and my Lord. Thank You, Heavenly Father, thank You, Holy Spirit, and thank You, Jesus. In Jesus’ mighty name, Amen.