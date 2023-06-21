Donné & Jane Clement | This Show Is Dedicated to My Friend KAREN: Are We Approaching The Great & Terrible Day of the Lord? What Is the Connection Between Transhumanism, A.I. & Biblical Prophecy?

“The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come.” - Joel 2:31

Does the Bible Talk About the Rapture & the Harpazo?

1st Thessalonians Chapter 4: 13-18 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Thessalonians%204&version=KJV

“13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. 14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. 15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. 16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: 17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. 18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”

Jesus was raptured

Enoch was raptured

Elijah was raptured

VERSE #1 - 1 Thessalonians 4:17 - Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.

VERSE #2 - Luke 17:34-37 - I tell you, in that night there shall be two men in one bed; the one shall be taken, and the other shall be left.

VERSE #3 - Thessalonians 4:16 - For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:

VERSE #4 - Revelation 3:10 - Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.

VERSE #5 - Mark 13:32 - But of that day and that hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels which are in heaven, neither the Son, but the Father.

VERSE #6 - Matthew 24:29-31 - Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:

VERSE #7 - 1 Corinthians 15:52 - In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.

VERSE #8 - Daniel 12:1-2 - And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.

VERSE #9 - 1 Thessalonians 5:9 - For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ,

VERSE #10 - Matthew 24:31 - And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.

VERSE #11 - Luke 12:40 - Be ye therefore ready also: for the Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not.

VERSE #12 - Romans 10:9 - That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

VERSE #13 - Revelation 20:2-5 - And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years,

VERSE #14 - 1 Thessalonians 5:2 - For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night.

VERSE #15 - Matthew 24:42 - Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come.

VERSE #16 - Luke 17:34 - I tell you, in that night there shall be two men in one bed; the one shall be taken, and the other shall be left.

VERSE #17 - 2 Thessalonians 2:3-7 - Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;

VERSE #18 - Mark 13:32-37 - But of that day and that hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels which are in heaven, neither the Son, but the Father.

VERSE #19 - Matthew 24:27 - For as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.