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Military Goes Woke: Biden's policies are poisoning our armed forces | STINCHFIELD
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10 views • July 13, 2021
President Biden plans to revamp the US military inside-out by implementing a culture of wokeness, Trump strengthened our military - Grant Stinchfield provides an in depth examination - via 'STINCHFIELD' on Newsmax.
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